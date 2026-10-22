Kerala students booked for allegedly disrespecting PM Narendra Modi photo
India
About 15 students from the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and Student Federation of India (SFI) in Kerala are facing a first information report, or FIR, after allegedly disrespecting a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their college union election campaign at MES Kalladi College on October 13, 2026.
The act happened during the final campaign event known as kottikkalasam.
BJP complaint prompts Section 192 charges
The case was filed after a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader complained, with police charging the students under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a law authorities say is meant to prevent actions that could disturb public peace.
This incident is a reminder that even student politics can have real legal consequences if things cross the line.