Kerala students protest CAPE IHRD fee hikes, liquor tax cut
India
Kerala students hit the streets this week, calling out fee hikes at CAPE and IHRD colleges.
Led by youth groups like DYFI and SFI, they also pushed back against the UDF government's plan to lower taxes on certain alcoholic drinks, arguing that education should come first, not liquor profits.
Thiruvananthapuram police use water cannons
Protests popped up across Kerala, with police using water cannons in Thiruvananthapuram to break up crowds near the Secretariat.
Students demanded a rollback of both the fee hike and liquor tax cut.
Former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the move, saying it could fuel alcohol addiction among young people.
The government responded that more discussions are coming, while also pointing out past similar changes by previous administrations.