Kerala students protest CAPE IHRD fee hikes, liquor tax cut

Thiruvananthapuram police use water cannons

Protests popped up across Kerala, with police using water cannons in Thiruvananthapuram to break up crowds near the Secretariat.

Students demanded a rollback of both the fee hike and liquor tax cut.

Former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the move, saying it could fuel alcohol addiction among young people.

The government responded that more discussions are coming, while also pointing out past similar changes by previous administrations.