Kerala suspends new liquor licenses until November 30 2026

This move follows a controversy over how quickly licenses were granted at Cochin International Airport, which ended with the Excise Commissioner being shifted from his post.

The government is now reworking rules so that only ministers, not just department officials, can approve new licenses.

There are also 29 pending bar license requests, and the UDF's prohibitionist base, including Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama (Kanthapuram AP faction), condemned the granting of licenses and accused the Excise department of acting behind the government's back.