Kerala suspends toll collection at Nattika plaza on NH 66
India
Kerala has put a pause on collecting tolls at the Nattika plaza on NH 66, starting Thursday.
The reason? Key stretches of the highway, especially between Kodungallur and Kaprikkad, are still under construction.
Officials say charging drivers now would just make traffic worse and add to everyone's frustration.
UDF activists block Nattika toll plaza
The decision follows protests led by UDF activists, who blocked the toll plaza demanding that people should not pay until the road is actually ready.
Various political parties, except BJP, backed this call.
With tensions running high, extra police were brought in and there was even a minor scuffle during Thursday morning's protest.
For now, the government says it will review everything before deciding when to commence toll collection.