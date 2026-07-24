Kerala taxi strike eases but Uber drivers continue to protest
India
Kerala's online taxi strike that kicked off on July 21 is mostly over, with most drivers back on the road using apps like Kerala Savari and Rapido.
The protest was about fare changes, high commission fees, and rising costs. But Uber drivers are still holding out.
They're upset about steep commissions and say their accounts get blocked too easily based on customer feedback.
AKODUA to meet Uber next week
Uber drivers want fares adjusted for higher fuel and maintenance costs, plus lower commission rates from the company.
Talks between their union (AKODUA) and Uber are planned for next week.
Until then, union leaders are encouraging members to use other ride apps and keep everyone in the loop about the ongoing protest.