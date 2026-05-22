Kerala tea prices rise as 19-kg cylinder up nearly ₹1,000
India
Tea in Kerala just got a lot pricier, with some shops charging more per cup. The jump is mostly due to a sharp increase in commercial cooking gas costs.
On May 1, the price for a 19-kg commercial cylinder shot up by nearly ₹1,000. With milk prices set to rise from June 1, tea shop owners and customers are feeling the squeeze.
Kazhakuttam cups now ₹15-25
The new prices mean a cup now costs ₹15-25 in Kazhakuttam.
For students, workers, and folks like autorickshaw driver V Reji, who can't adjust his fares, these hikes are tough to manage.
Even drinks like Boost have climbed to ₹70 in some areas.
Tea shops aren't just about chai; they're community hangouts, so locals are calling for some regulation on these rising costs.