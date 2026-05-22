Kerala tea prices rise as 19-kg cylinder up nearly ₹1,000

Kazhakuttam cups now ₹15-25

The new prices mean a cup now costs ₹15-25 in Kazhakuttam.

For students, workers, and folks like autorickshaw driver V Reji, who can't adjust his fares, these hikes are tough to manage.

Even drinks like Boost have climbed to ₹70 in some areas.

Tea shops aren't just about chai; they're community hangouts, so locals are calling for some regulation on these rising costs.