Kerala teen missing, found dead; police suspect murder India Jan 16, 2026

A 16-year-old girl from Malappuram, Kerala, who went missing on January 15 after leaving for school, has sadly been found dead.

Police believe it's a murder case and have detained a minor boy who attended the same school for questioning.

The girl's mother contacted her that evening and the girl answered, saying she would return home soon; the phone was later found to be switched off.