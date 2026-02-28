Kerala temple hosts iftar for 200, reflects interfaith harmony

The event was put together by the Poobanam UAE Committee—a committee of expatriates who sponsored much of the temple's recent renovation. Led by K Ashokan Pathikkal and Arun Kumar Aravath, their goal was simple: bring people closer.

Interfaith ties in Kerala

This isn't just about sharing food—it's about real community vibes.

During temple processions in the past, Muslim families have offered snacks to Hindu devotees passing through their neighborhoods.

Events like this show how people in Kerala genuinely look out for each other, making interfaith respect a part of daily life.