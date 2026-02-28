Kerala temple hosts iftar for 200, reflects interfaith harmony
In Kasaragod, Kerala, a local temple hosted an Iftar party for nearly 200 people as part of its Brahmakalashotsavam festival, which marks the reconsecration of deities after renovation.
The Sree Poobanam Kuzhi Temple, dedicated to Chooliyar Bhagavathi and Movankuzhi Chamundi, opened its doors to celebrate togetherness across faiths.
The event was put together by the Poobanam UAE Committee—a committee of expatriates who sponsored much of the temple's recent renovation.
Led by K Ashokan Pathikkal and Arun Kumar Aravath, their goal was simple: bring people closer.
Interfaith ties in Kerala
This isn't just about sharing food—it's about real community vibes.
During temple processions in the past, Muslim families have offered snacks to Hindu devotees passing through their neighborhoods.
Events like this show how people in Kerala genuinely look out for each other, making interfaith respect a part of daily life.