Kerala temples replace real elephants with robotic ones

Each weighs 500kg and stands 10 feet tall

Standing 10 feet tall and weighing 500kg, these fiber-rubber robots are designed by Four He-Arts Creations under artist Prasanth Prakash.

Their eyes, ears, trunk, and tail move electronically, and they can safely carry up to four people during processions—just like the real thing.

These are actually the third and fourth robo-elephants from this group; earlier versions are already in use at temples in Tamil Nadu and Thrissur.