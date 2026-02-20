Kerala temples replace real elephants with robotic ones
Kerala's Alappuzha district just made a big move: two local temples have introduced robotic elephants instead of using live ones for festivals.
This is the first time temples in Alappuzha district have replaced live captive elephants with a humane alternative.
The lifelike robots, named Neelamkulangara Vishnudasan and Omkareswaram Rama Senapathy, were unveiled on Thursday and are now part of temple celebrations.
Each weighs 500kg and stands 10 feet tall
Standing 10 feet tall and weighing 500kg, these fiber-rubber robots are designed by Four He-Arts Creations under artist Prasanth Prakash.
Their eyes, ears, trunk, and tail move electronically, and they can safely carry up to four people during processions—just like the real thing.
These are actually the third and fourth robo-elephants from this group; earlier versions are already in use at temples in Tamil Nadu and Thrissur.
Robots help avoid animal suffering while keeping traditions alive
In recent months, incidents involving captive elephants at festivals have raised concerns about their welfare.
Using robotic elephants helps avoid animal suffering while keeping traditions alive.
Temple leaders say it's a win-win, saying the robots let them honor traditions while avoiding harm to animals.