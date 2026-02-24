Kerala to be renamed 'Keralam' as Union Cabinet approves proposal
Kerala is set to be renamed "Keralam," after the Union Cabinet, led by PM Modi, approved a proposal and initiated the constitutional process for the name change on February 24 at their new Seva Teerth office.
This follows earlier unanimous resolutions by the Kerala Assembly and updates based on advice from the Home Ministry.
What happens next?
The President will now send the renaming bill to Kerala's Assembly for feedback.
After that, Parliament will need to amend the Constitution's First Schedule—which would change the name in the Constitution.
Key ministries are already on board with this plan.
CM, MP Tharoor's reactions
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state is called "Keralam" in Malayalam and urged the Centre to amend the Constitution;
"Keralam" has long been used in Malayalam and was used during India's freedom struggle.
Meanwhile, MP Shashi Tharoor reacted online.
The timing is interesting, coming just before upcoming state elections.