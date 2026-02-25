Kerala to be renamed 'Keralam;' Union Cabinet clears proposal
India
Kerala is set for a name change—soon, it could officially be called "Keralam."
The Union Cabinet, led by PM Modi, just approved the proposal.
Next up: the President reviews it and checks in with Kerala's Assembly before Parliament gets the final say.
Move honors state's cultural roots
This move isn't just about spelling—it's about honoring Kerala's roots and its Malayalam identity.
People in the state have been asking for this change for years.
If Parliament gives a thumbs up, "Keralam" will show up in all official documents and records.
The timing also comes right before state elections, making it a pretty meaningful moment for locals who feel strongly about their cultural identity.