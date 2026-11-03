Kerala to build 350 bridges and upgrade 15,000km roads
India
Kerala is gearing up for a major infrastructure revamp; over the next five years, the state plans to build 350 new bridges and upgrade 15,000km of roads to modern standards.
The goal? Smoother travel and less traffic chaos for everyone.
Kerala PWD approves ₹2,000cr projects
The PWD has already approved ₹2,000 crore worth of projects in just six months, focusing on busy junctions, bypasses, and flyovers where congestion hits hardest.
Urban areas are getting special attention through the City Road Improvement Project, with input from MLAs.
Plus, experienced contractors will be brought in to keep things running on schedule, so you might see construction crews out and about soon!