Kerala to end extreme poverty by November 1 India Oct 22, 2025

Kerala is on track to become India's first state to officially end extreme poverty by November 1, 2025.

The announcement will happen in Thiruvananthapuram, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other leaders marking the occasion.

This milestone comes after four years of the Extreme Poverty Eradication Programme, which focused on helping the most vulnerable families get essentials like housing and documents.