Kerala to end extreme poverty by November 1
Kerala is on track to become India's first state to officially end extreme poverty by November 1, 2025.
The announcement will happen in Thiruvananthapuram, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other leaders marking the occasion.
This milestone comes after four years of the Extreme Poverty Eradication Programme, which focused on helping the most vulnerable families get essentials like housing and documents.
Program in numbers
Since 2021, the program identified over 64,000 families facing extreme poverty and built custom plans for each—covering food, income, healthcare, and shelter.
By October 2025, more than 59,000 families had been lifted out of extreme poverty.
Multidimensional poverty rate
Kerala now has the lowest multidimensional poverty rate in India at just 0.7%, according to NITI Aayog's 2021 report.
This success story is thanks to strong welfare programs and inclusive governance—proving that focused efforts can make a real difference for people's lives and inspiring other states to follow suit.