Who are 6 'Operation Sindoor' heroes awarded the Vir Chakra 

The Indian government has conferred six officers of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force with the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry award. The awards were announced in a recent gazette notification. The officers were recognized for their bravery and leadership during "Operation Sindoor," India's direct military response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.

Mission details Operation Sindoor and gallantry awards "Operation Sindoor" was launched on May 7, targeting terrorist and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The mission was a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on April 22 and killed 26 people. President Droupadi Murmu approved 127 Gallantry Awards and 40 Distinguished Service Awards for Armed Forces personnel in recognition of their valor and exceptional service during various operations, including this operation.

Awardee profile Colonel Koshank Lamba Colonel Koshank Lamba of the 302 Medium Regiment was awarded the Vir Chakra for his "flawless leadership" and "exceptional bravery." He led India's first-ever air mobilization of a specialized equipment battery on short notice, enabling a successful offensive. According to the Centre, "His technical prowess and tactical knowledge helped transform his subunit into a mission-capable force within five days."

Awardee profile Lieutenant Colonel Sushil Bisht Lieutenant Colonel Sushil Bisht of the 1988 (Independent) Medium Battery was also awarded the Vir Chakra. His exceptional planning and precision led to the complete destruction of terrorist camps. He used satellite imagery for target coordinates and ensured safe troop deployment under enemy fire. In a subsequent mission, under intense enemy shelling, Bisht displayed "undaunted courage" and successfully led his men to another key victory.

Awardee profile Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu of the Indian Air Force commanded a Rafale squadron in a precision strike against heavily fortified targets. His mission required "accurate planning, precise coordination, exceptional flying skills, and the highest level of airmanship." The gazette citation noted his "exceptional acts of gallantry on multiple occasions" and "resolute leadership" in high-stakes combat environments.

Twitter Post Official notification by Centre The Central Government has recently issued a gazette notification in which the citations of the gallantry awardees of defence forces from different operations, including Operation Sindoor, have been notified. The gallantry award citations included in the gazette are mainly of… pic.twitter.com/Wd7IWCbyvZ — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025

Awardee profile Group Captain Animesh Patni Group Captain Animesh Patni also played a crucial role in "Operation Sindoor." He commanded a surface-to-air missile squadron at a forward base, ensuring the defense network remained intact while inflicting heavy damage on enemy forces. His "unwavering focus, unrelenting drive, and ability to devise innovative solutions to complex problems ensured substantial losses of opposing forces while safeguarding his equipment, even in the face of intense fire."