TDP leader arrested for attempting to rape minor schoolgirl
Tatik Narayana Rao, a senior Dalit leader from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was arrested in Tuni, Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly trying to sexually assault a 13-year-old schoolgirl.
Rao reportedly pretended to be her grandfather to get her out of school and took her to a mango orchard, where he attempted the assault.
The orchard owner noticed something was off and recorded Rao's behavior.
Rao fled the scene on his scooter with the girl after realizing he was being recorded.
Police later tracked him down and arrested him following a complaint from the victim's relatives.
Rao now faces serious charges under the Pocso Act, including kidnapping and attempted sexual assault—authorities have also added rape-related sections.
Protests broke out at the girl's school as people demanded justice.
Police are questioning the principal about how Rao managed to take the student without permission.
Officials reminded everyone that sharing any images or videos of minors is illegal under Pocso rules.