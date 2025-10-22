TDP leader arrested for attempting to rape minor schoolgirl India Oct 22, 2025

Tatik Narayana Rao, a senior Dalit leader from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was arrested in Tuni, Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly trying to sexually assault a 13-year-old schoolgirl.

Rao reportedly pretended to be her grandfather to get her out of school and took her to a mango orchard, where he attempted the assault.

The orchard owner noticed something was off and recorded Rao's behavior.

Rao fled the scene on his scooter with the girl after realizing he was being recorded.

Police later tracked him down and arrested him following a complaint from the victim's relatives.