Kerala: Orange alerts for heavy rainfall in 10 districts India Oct 22, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has pulled back red alerts for Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram, but 10 Kerala districts—including Kozhikode and Wayanad—are now under orange alerts for very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Yellow alerts are up for four more districts as well.

No heavy rainfall was recorded anywhere in Kerala during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Wednesday (October 22, 2025), but that's likely to change soon.