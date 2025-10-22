Kerala: Orange alerts for heavy rainfall in 10 districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has pulled back red alerts for Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram, but 10 Kerala districts—including Kozhikode and Wayanad—are now under orange alerts for very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.
Yellow alerts are up for four more districts as well.
No heavy rainfall was recorded anywhere in Kerala during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Wednesday (October 22, 2025), but that's likely to change soon.
Prepare for possible flooding, waterlogging
Heavy rain and thunderstorms could mean flooding, waterlogging, and travel headaches across affected areas.
Some schools in these districts have already closed as a safety step.
Plus, a brewing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal might bring even more storms over the next couple of days—so it's smart to stay updated and plan ahead if you're in Kerala this week.