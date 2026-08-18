Kerala to give 4kg rice under midday meal for Onam
India
Kerala's government is handing out 4kg of rice to all students from pre-primary to class eight in government and aided schools who are included in the mid-day meal scheme, just in time for Onam.
The launch is happening this Wednesday morning at a school in Thiruvananthapuram.
N. Samsudheen and K. Muraleedharan attend
This move is part of Kerala's midday meal scheme and involves the distribution of 4kg of rice to schoolchildren in connection with Onam.
General Education Minister N. Samsudheen and Health Minister K. Muraleedharan will be there at the kickoff event, showing how important this initiative is for the community.