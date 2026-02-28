Kerala to introduce assured pension scheme for state employees
Kerala is set to launch an Assured Pension Scheme for government workers from April 1, 2026, which will be introduced in place of the National Pension System (NPS) and will ensure a minimum pension.
Finance Minister K N Balagopal shared that this move aims to guarantee a minimum pension for state staff.
More details on the new scheme will be provided soon
If you join from April 1, 2026, you can pick between the new scheme or stick with NPS. Current NPS members can also switch over.
The scheme offers up to 50% of your basic pay as pension after at least 30 years of service, plus Dearness Relief to help with rising costs.
More detailed rules are expected soon.