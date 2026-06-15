Kerala to launch India's digital Census 2027 1st phase online

Kerala census visits with privacy assurances

After you submit your information, census workers will visit homes from July 1 to July 30 to double-check details, so keep your new 11-digit SE ID handy.

If you're renting, just use your current address.

Officials say your personal data stays private; only overall statistics will be shared.

Approximately 61,282 enumerators and 10,189 supervisors have been identified, and enumerators will use a mobile app for data collection across Kerala's towns and villages.