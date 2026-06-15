Kerala to launch India's digital Census 2027 1st phase online
India
Kerala will launch the first phase of India's digital Census 2027, letting people fill in their own household information online.
You can submit your details between June 16 and June 30 at https://se.census.gov.in, from 6am on June 16 till June 30.
Kerala census visits with privacy assurances
After you submit your information, census workers will visit homes from July 1 to July 30 to double-check details, so keep your new 11-digit SE ID handy.
If you're renting, just use your current address.
Officials say your personal data stays private; only overall statistics will be shared.
Approximately 61,282 enumerators and 10,189 supervisors have been identified, and enumerators will use a mobile app for data collection across Kerala's towns and villages.