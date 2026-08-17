Kerala to launch Mission Samudra making Vizhinjam global trade hub

Mission Samudra is all about making Vizhinjam more than just a stopover. It aims to put Kerala on the map as a manufacturing and export powerhouse.

The plan includes eight industrial clusters, three new cities, and a ₹400 crore catalytic fund split across three verticals, ports and connectivity, cities and logistics, development and clusters.

For exporters, SMEs in agricultural produce, spices, cashew, marine products, handloom and textiles, this could mean faster exports, lower costs, more global connections, and plenty of new opportunities by 2031.