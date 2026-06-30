Kerala to launch PM-RAHAT scheme offering ₹1.5L immediate accident aid
India
Kerala is rolling out the PM-RAHAT scheme soon, aiming to make life a little easier for road accident victims.
If someone's hurt in a crash, they can get up to ₹1.5 lakh for hospital treatment during the first week.
K. Muraleedharan to lead safety campaign
The big launch happens at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, led by Health Minister K. Muraleedharan.
But that's not all: Kerala's also planning to launch a major safety campaign to cut road deaths from over 4,000 a year down to 1,000.
Expect better road signs, safer black spots, and even new projects like hydrogen busses and tourist boat services, all part of making travel safer and smoother for everyone.