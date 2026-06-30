Kerala to launch PM-RAHAT scheme offering ₹1.5L immediate accident aid

K. Muraleedharan to lead safety campaign

The big launch happens at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, led by Health Minister K. Muraleedharan.

But that's not all: Kerala's also planning to launch a major safety campaign to cut road deaths from over 4,000 a year down to 1,000.

Expect better road signs, safer black spots, and even new projects like hydrogen busses and tourist boat services, all part of making travel safer and smoother for everyone.