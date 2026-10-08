Kerala to launch stray dog protocol after 2 government orders
India
Kerala will soon roll out a new protocol to handle the stray dog situation, with clear steps for adoption, euthanasia, and building shelters as part of the Animal Birth Control program.
The plan just needs two more government orders before it kicks off.
K M Shaji: protocol gives roadmap
Kerala Local Self-Government Minister K M Shaji says this protocol will give local governments a clear roadmap for action, thanks in part to guidance from the Kerala High Court.
He also brushed off rumors of internal disputes, calling it "healthy competition" among teams working on sanitation projects.
Shaji stressed that real change depends on panchayats, municipalities, corporations and the government working together, and he's hoping everyone can help sort out the issue within a year.