Kerala to raise human-wildlife compensation after Kozhikode farmers lose ₹1.35cr
India
Kerala is set to raise compensation for people affected by human-wildlife conflicts, after farmers in Kozhikode lost crops worth over ₹1,35,29,000 just this year.
The official update will come after a big state meeting on September 29, where leaders will talk through new strategies to help those hit hardest.
Wildlife attack compensation could rise ₹21L
If approved, families of those killed in wildlife attacks could get ₹21 lakh instead of the current ₹14 lakh, and support for injuries is also set to improve.
A five-member expert committee is working on fairer payout rules, while the Agriculture Department plans to use AI and bio-fencing tech so farms are better protected in the future.
The move follows calls from both experts and farmers for stronger support and smarter prevention.