Kerala to roll out ₹37.2cr, 100-day seniors and disabled plan
Kerala will roll out a 100-day action plan to make life easier for senior citizens and people with disabilities.
There is a new 24/7 helpline, district-level aging cells, and a bunch of other support measures, all backed by ₹37.2 crore from the Social Justice department.
Social Justice Minister V.E. Abdul Gafoor said the goal was to create a more caring, accessible environment for older residents.
Kerala plans 3-wheelers for disabled entrepreneurs
The program sets up special offices focused on elderly welfare, help desks in local government offices, and a council chaired by the chief minister to oversee everything.
There are also plans for "Dementia-friendly Kerala" initiative, intergenerational programs, and respite homes for caregivers.
Plus, entrepreneurs with disabilities get free three-wheelers and financial help to buy vehicles.
On top of that, over ₹431 crore is going into better fisheries infrastructure and e-mobility support for women fish vendors, so it's not just about seniors but making communities more inclusive overall.