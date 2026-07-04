Kerala to roll out ₹37.2cr, 100-day seniors and disabled plan

Kerala plans 3-wheelers for disabled entrepreneurs

The program sets up special offices focused on elderly welfare, help desks in local government offices, and a council chaired by the chief minister to oversee everything.

There are also plans for "Dementia-friendly Kerala" initiative, intergenerational programs, and respite homes for caregivers.

Plus, entrepreneurs with disabilities get free three-wheelers and financial help to buy vehicles.

On top of that, over ₹431 crore is going into better fisheries infrastructure and e-mobility support for women fish vendors, so it's not just about seniors but making communities more inclusive overall.