Kerala to table anti-ragging bill covering cyberbullying and body shaming
Kerala is set to table a new anti-ragging bill that goes beyond just campus bullying: it now covers cyberbullying, extortion, body shaming, and even unauthorized data collection.
The idea is to make schools, coaching centers, hostels, and public transport safer for students.
The bill includes a mandatory 60-day "safe beginning" period for every newly admitted student.
Kerala bill mandates 60-day safe beginning
The bill brings in a 60-day "safe beginning" period for new students with extra monitoring and requires institutions to set up anti-ragging committees plus CCTV in hostels.
If someone's caught ragging, they could face up to two years in jail: outsiders get even tougher penalties.
Heads of institutions who ignore complaints can also be punished.
Filing a false ragging complaint with malicious intent isn't okay either; those found doing so could get six months in jail and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh.