The bill brings in a 60-day "safe beginning" period for new students with extra monitoring and requires institutions to set up anti-ragging committees plus CCTV in hostels.

If someone's caught ragging, they could face up to two years in jail: outsiders get even tougher penalties.

Heads of institutions who ignore complaints can also be punished.

Filing a false ragging complaint with malicious intent isn't okay either; those found doing so could get six months in jail and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh.