Kerala to train parents in AI through school students
Kerala is rolling out "Sarvam AI Mayam," a huge project to teach six lakh parents about artificial intelligence by June 2026.
Students from Little KITEs will lead the sessions across 2,200 Little KITEs units and through the state's public schools, making this India's biggest AI awareness drive so far.
The idea is simple: help parents get comfortable with new tech that's shaping our world.
Parents will also learn how to use AI tools
The training covers basics like machine learning and data processing, but it's also hands-on—think using AI to identify plants and birds, translate Tamil signboards on the go, write poems or travel plans, or even restore old family photos.
Parents will also get access to KITE's "Samagra Plus Learning Room" to support their kids' studies.
Program aims to boost overall AI awareness and usage
With deepfakes and online scams everywhere these days, knowing how AI works helps families spot fakes and stay safe online.
This program is one of several state initiatives to increase AI awareness and use, so everyone can keep up as technology moves forward.