Kerala to train parents in AI through school students India Feb 15, 2026

Kerala is rolling out "Sarvam AI Mayam," a huge project to teach six lakh parents about artificial intelligence by June 2026.

Students from Little KITEs will lead the sessions across 2,200 Little KITEs units and through the state's public schools, making this India's biggest AI awareness drive so far.

The idea is simple: help parents get comfortable with new tech that's shaping our world.