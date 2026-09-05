Kerala Tourism contacts Apple CEO John Ternus for sadya emoji
India
Kerala Tourism just reached out to Apple CEO John Ternus, asking for a Sadya emoji.
Their goal? To put this iconic Kerala feast on the global map and make it as recognizable as steak in American cuisine or pork knuckle in Czech cuisine, especially during festivals like Onam and big celebrations.
Sadya feast dishes and health tips
Sadya is a massive vegetarian spread with 26 to 28 dishes served on banana leaves: think Kaalan, Pachadi, Payasam, and more.
It's so loved that airlines serve it during festival flights.
Dr. Anupa Jose, a dietician attached to a private clinic, says it can be heavy on calories but suggests tweaks like adding more legumes and less rice to keep the tradition tasty and healthier.