Kerala traces 77 contacts after Nipah patient needs ventilator support

Kerala records 11th Nipah outbreak

Out of those 77 contacts, most are health care workers, along with family members, and colleagues. None have shown symptoms so far.

Two people are considered "highest risk" and 13 as "high risk," all now in quarantine.

A control room has been set up in Kozhikode to keep an eye on things.

This marks Kerala's 11th Nipah outbreak since 2018, but thanks to better surveillance and rapid response teams, the state has managed to contain previous outbreaks pretty well.