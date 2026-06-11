Kerala traces 77 contacts after Nipah patient needs ventilator support
Kerala just identified 77 people who were in close contact with a man from Ramanattukara who was transferred late night on Wednesday (June 10, 2026) with encephalitis symptoms.
He's currently stable but needs ventilator support at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.
The state moved quickly, tracing everyone he interacted with and putting those at higher risk into quarantine to help stop the spread.
Kerala records 11th Nipah outbreak
Out of those 77 contacts, most are health care workers, along with family members, and colleagues. None have shown symptoms so far.
Two people are considered "highest risk" and 13 as "high risk," all now in quarantine.
A control room has been set up in Kozhikode to keep an eye on things.
This marks Kerala's 11th Nipah outbreak since 2018, but thanks to better surveillance and rapid response teams, the state has managed to contain previous outbreaks pretty well.