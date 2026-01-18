Kerala train derailment causes delays, cancels local services
A goods train went off the tracks near Pallipuram station in Palakkad, Kerala on Sunday morning, throwing a wrench into travel plans for many.
The minor derailment happened around 11:30am but was sorted out by railway officials by around 12:50pm about 1 hour 20 minutes later.
Passenger trains started running again from 1:00pm.
What travelers faced
Because of the derailment, four passenger trains were delayed by roughly an hour and two local trains got canceled altogether.
Commuters had to deal with unexpected waits and changes to their schedules—a reminder that even small glitches can really mess with daily travel.
