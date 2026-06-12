Kerala transfers 30 IPS officers ahead of Ramesh Chennithala reform

Kerala names P Vijayan additional DGP

P Vijayan, who was praised by PM Modi for his Sabarimala campaign, is now in charge of law and order as additional DGP.

S Sreejith steps in as state prisons chief, and Dinesh Kashyap will lead the intelligence wing.

Districts are seeing fresh faces too: Arul B Krishna is the new Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner and Merin Joseph takes over as Kozhikode rural police chief, with several others moving into key range-level posts.