Kerala transfers 30 IPS officers ahead of Ramesh Chennithala reform
Kerala just switched up its police leadership, transferring 30 senior IPS officers in a major move.
This comes right after a big IAS reshuffle, showing the state is serious about changing things up.
The move comes ahead of a massive police force transformation envisioned by Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala.
Kerala names P Vijayan additional DGP
P Vijayan, who was praised by PM Modi for his Sabarimala campaign, is now in charge of law and order as additional DGP.
S Sreejith steps in as state prisons chief, and Dinesh Kashyap will lead the intelligence wing.
Districts are seeing fresh faces too: Arul B Krishna is the new Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner and Merin Joseph takes over as Kozhikode rural police chief, with several others moving into key range-level posts.