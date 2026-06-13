Kerala transfers Dr K.J. Reena without notice amid epidemics
India
Kerala just transferred its top health official, Dr. K.J. Reena, to a new post, even as the state faces epidemics.
The government says it's because her three-year term ended, and her leave during the epidemic was mentioned in the order, but Dr. Reena was caught off guard and didn't get any heads-up.
Health minister cites Sabarimala staffing letter
The move has sparked debate, with some worried it could disrupt Kerala's public health response right when it's needed most.
The health minister said the transfer was recommended by higher-ups, not just because of her leave, and pointed to a letter Dr. Reena wrote about staffing at Sabarimala as another factor.
Some insiders feel she was just raising resource issues, not causing trouble.