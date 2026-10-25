Kerala under IMD red alert: Malappapram Kozhikode Wayanad Oct 25
India
Heads up, Kerala! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts on red alert for October 25, 2026.
This means there's a real risk of heavy rain causing flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging.
Locals are being asked to stay safe and keep an eye out for official updates.
Possible red alerts for Idukki Palakkad
A low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep is behind all this wild weather.
The IMD gives a red alert when rainfall could top 204.4mm in 24 hours.
Plus, Idukki and Palakkad might get their own red alerts on October 26, so it's definitely a good time to stay prepared.