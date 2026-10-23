Kerala University convocation on October 26 faces LDF syndicate boycott
Kerala University's big convocation on October 26 is making headlines, this time for politics, not just celebration.
LDF Syndicate members are boycotting the event, saying the university's leadership is making undemocratic and politically charged decisions.
They are also frustrated about not having a permanent vice chancellor, which they think is hurting how the university runs, even though it holds a top NAAC A++ rating.
Kerala University to award 4 doctorates
Despite the drama, four well-known figures will be honored: former ISRO chairperson K Radhakrishnan (doctor of science), plus veteran actor Madhu, acclaimed poet, lyricist and filmmaker Sreekumaran Thampi, and Olympic medalist and former captain of the Indian hockey team P R Sreejesh (all getting doctor of letters).
Governor Om Prakash Mathur will lead the ceremony.
Meanwhile, pro-UDF members are calling out the boycott as unfair to both the university and its awardees, especially since this is Kerala University's first convocation in seven years.