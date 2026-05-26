Kerala VHSE pass rate improves to 72.49%, girls 83.58%
Kerala's Vocational Higher Secondary Examinations (VHSE) saw a solid improvement, with 72.49% of students passing, up from last year's 70.06%.
Out of over 25,000 students who appeared, girls really stood out, scoring an impressive 83.58% pass rate compared to boys at 64.88%.
Kerala VHSE: Wayanad tops, commerce leads
Wayanad topped all districts with an 87.3% pass rate, while Kasaragod had the lowest at 60.63%.
Commerce was the best-performing stream at 78.59%, followed by Humanities at 71.5% and Science at 71%.
13 schools got a perfect score this year, but in contrast, 64 schools saw less than half their students passing.
SC and ST pass rates were 63.2% and 63.24%, respectively.
If you want to recheck your marks or need answer scripts, Applications are open until June 3; improvement exams run from June 29 to July 3, with deadlines on June 1 (no fine) and June 3 (with fine).