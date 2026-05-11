Kerala Water Authority to cut Thiruvananthapuram water supply May 15 India May 11, 2026

Just a heads up for folks in Thiruvananthapuram: the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is shutting off water in several parts of the city for 24 hours, starting 8am on May 15.

This planned disruption is for some much-needed maintenance, like fixing a damaged valve on a pipeline passing through Vellayambalam and installing a new transformer at the Aruvikkara water treatment plants.