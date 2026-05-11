Kerala Water Authority to cut Thiruvananthapuram water supply May 15
India
Just a heads up for folks in Thiruvananthapuram: the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is shutting off water in several parts of the city for 24 hours, starting 8am on May 15.
This planned disruption is for some much-needed maintenance, like fixing a damaged valve on a pipeline passing through Vellayambalam and installing a new transformer at the Aruvikkara water treatment plants.
Seven Thiruvananthapuram localities face full cuts
Full water cuts are coming to Valiathura, Ambalathara, Attukal, Poonthura, Palayam, Kowdiar, and Nanthancode.
Partial disruptions will affect places like Paruthippara, Kesavadasapuram, Medical College, and Kudappanakunnu, over 40 spots in total.
Service should bounce back once all work wraps up.