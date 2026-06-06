Kerala white paper urges nuclear power alongside solar and hydro

Plan includes BARC reactors and SMRs

The plan lays out some bold targets: 6,000 megawatts from solar, 8,000 megawatts from pumped hydro, plus extra capacity through closed-loop reactors developed by BARC and through small modular reactors.

But not everyone's convinced: nuclear projects in Kerala have faced protests and safety fears ever since disasters like Chernobyl and Fukushima made headlines.

For now, central agencies are ready to help if the state gives the green light, but the matter remains under discussion.