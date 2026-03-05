Kerala: Wild elephant critically injures man on road

102 human deaths due to elephant attacks since 2019 (2019-2026)

Sadly, this isn't rare—Kerala has seen 102 people killed by elephants since 2019 (2019-2026), and across India, nearly 2,900 people have died in similar conflicts over the past five years (roughly 2021-2026).

Odisha tops the list for fatalities.

It's not just humans at risk either; Kerala lost over 700 elephants over the past six years (roughly 2020-2026), with some deaths linked to electrocution and vehicle collisions as people and wildlife struggle to share space.