Kerala will probe KSRTC work hours after crash killed 2
India
After a tragic KSRTC bus accident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway that killed two staff members and injured 14 passengers, the Kerala government is taking action.
Transport Minister CP John said they will be looking closely at how long KSRTC employees are working, to see if long hours played a role in the crash.
KSRTC to cover all medical expenses
The Transport Commissioner will conduct a post-crash inquiry into the accident within five days.
Meanwhile, KSRTC will cover all medical expenses for those hurt.
Kerala leaders have been making sure everyone gets proper care and support, with John encouraging anyone who needs help to reach out directly to his office or KSRTC.