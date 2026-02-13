Kerala woman goes viral for stopping bike on footpath India Feb 13, 2026

A video of Prabhavathi Amma, an elderly woman from Kozhikode, stopping a scooter that tried to cut across a footpath has gone viral.

The clip shows her calmly blocking the rider with her foot and beginning to record the incident, saying she tried to note the vehicle number, making it clear that footpaths are for people—not shortcuts for vehicles.