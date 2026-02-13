Kerala woman goes viral for stopping bike on footpath
India
A video of Prabhavathi Amma, an elderly woman from Kozhikode, stopping a scooter that tried to cut across a footpath has gone viral.
The clip shows her calmly blocking the rider with her foot and beginning to record the incident, saying she tried to note the vehicle number, making it clear that footpaths are for people—not shortcuts for vehicles.
Prabhavathi says she often stands up to people misusing public spaces and feels proud of it, crediting her Scouts training for her sense of responsibility.
After the video spread online, Kerala's Motor Vehicles Department honored her bravery.
The Transport Minister even said actions like hers help rebuild society and remind everyone to respect public spaces.