Kerala woman Medha, 32, killed after pillion crash in Bengaluru

Locals are now blocking roads and demanding urgent repairs, frustrated by potholes and neglected streets.

One resident shared, "Every now and then they dig up the road here and don't repair it."

Karnataka minister Santosh Lad offered condolences to Medha's family but defended the state's efforts, saying that while potholes might exist, they don't mean all infrastructure is bad.

Still, people are calling for real change to make Bengaluru's roads safer.