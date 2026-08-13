Kerala woman Medha, 32, killed in Hebbagodi by goods vehicle
India
A tragic accident in Hebbagodi, Bengaluru, claimed the life of Medha, a 32-year-old woman from Kerala.
She was riding pillion on a bike when it lost control after a car braked while trying to avoid a pothole, leading her to fall and get hit by a goods vehicle.
Residents protest potholes, Santosh Lad assures
The incident sparked protests from residents who blamed dangerous potholes for Medha's death.
They blocked roads and called for urgent repairs in areas like Electronic City and Ananthnagar.
Karnataka minister Santosh Lad offered condolences, but added, "A pothole does not mean that the entire infrastructure is poor."
He assured that road maintenance is taken seriously.