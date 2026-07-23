Kerala youth back Operation Toofan after meeting with Ramesh Chennithala
India
Youth and student groups across Kerala are teaming up to support Operation Toofan, the state's anti-drug campaign.
At a meeting led by Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, 47 representatives from nearly 25 organizations agreed it's time for everyone, no matter their politics, to work together to fight drug abuse.
Kerala government plans wider consultations
The government plans more meetings so even more people can get involved and share ideas.
Suggestions on the table include bringing in college unions, boosting online monitoring, protecting whistleblowers, and getting parents and teachers more involved in awareness drives.
There's also talk of involving athletes and film stars to spread the word, plus a new "Talk Room" where students can get support and learn about the risks of drugs.