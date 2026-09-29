Keralam aims for 100% renewable electricity statewide by 2040
Keralam has set a big goal: to power the entire state with only renewable energy by 2040.
Right now, renewables make up just 26% of Keralam's electricity.
With more people using electric vehicles and air conditioners, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and World Resources Institute (WRI) India recently got together to figure out how to boost green energy and keep up with demand.
KSEB WRI workshop stresses grid stability
At their workshop, experts talked about making sure the switch to renewables doesn't mess with grid stability.
KSEB Generation and REES Director Rajan M P stressed that hitting this target will take careful planning and teamwork across different sectors.
The event also introduced WRI India's new report, which lays out steps for Keralam's clean energy journey and highlights that everyone needs to pitch in for the state to reach its green goals.