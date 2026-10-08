Keralam buys up to 300 MW from NTPC at ₹5.18
India
Keralam is facing a tough power shortage, so the state government is stepping in by buying up to 300 MW of electricity from NTPC's Sinnar plant in Maharashtra at ₹5.18 per unit.
This quick move comes after talks in Delhi and aims to give immediate relief, especially since low rainfall and missing power deals have made things worse lately.
Keralam asks NTPC for plant, BESS
Looking ahead, Keralam has appealed to NTPC to set up a dedicated power plant in the state and roll out big battery storage projects, including a 2,000 MWh system at Kayamkulam and new 160 MWh BESS projects at Pothencode and Sreekandapuram by March 2027.
The goal: fewer blackouts and a much steadier supply for everyone in the state.