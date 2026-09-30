Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan rejects extra convoy vehicle
India
Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan has turned down the police's suggestion to add another vehicle to his convoy, even after recent protests where activists tried blocking his car with black flags.
Satheesan feels the pilot vehicle and one escort vehicle are enough, showing he's not looking to ramp up security despite the political heat.
Police confirm vehicle unrelated to convoy
Some buzz started when people spotted an extra police vehicle that was not part of the chief minister's convoy earlier in the day.
Officials quickly cleared things up, explaining it just happened to be going to the same place: no new security measures or changes were made.
Police also confirmed Satheesan has declined the police request.