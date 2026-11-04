Keralam CM Satheesan admits meeting businessman linked to Meta glasses
India
Keralam Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan has admitted to meeting a businessman suspected of using Meta smart glasses for a possible sting operation.
This all came to light after Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar raised red flags about people wearing these high-tech specs during political meetings.
Satheesan got photos from the meeting but isn't saying more while the investigation is ongoing.
Satheesan defers probe to Karnataka police
Satheesan pointed out that the businessman wore these recording glasses only when meeting Congress leaders, not BJP officials, a detail that's fueling even more questions about his intentions.
Still, instead of launching a separate probe in Keralam, Satheesan is leaving it to Karnataka Police to dig deeper into what really happened.