Keralam CM VD Satheesan says bill will improve elderly care
India
Keralam is working on a new law, the Keralam State Elderly Persons (Care and Protection) Bill, 2026, to make old-age homes safer and more supportive.
Chief Minister VD Satheesan says the goal is to boost security, healthcare access, and dignity for older adults.
Keralam bill introduces caregiver certification
Keralam's senior population is growing fast, expected to double between 2011 and 2036, and over half deal with multiple health issues.
The bill introduces a certification system to train caregivers, encourage accountability, and help seniors live independently with the right support.
It also aims to promote a silver economy in care services, assistive technology, and elderly-friendly products.