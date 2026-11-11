Keralam government deal calls off strike, hikes fares January 2027
Starting January 1, 2027, taking an auto or taxi in Keralam will cost a bit more.
The state government and auto-taxi unions struck a deal after a planned 24-hour strike by auto-rickshaw and taxi operators for Thursday was called off, so the protest is off, and fare changes are on the way.
Keralam commission to study ₹30-₹50 hike
Unions want to bump up the minimum fare from ₹30 to ₹50, and a commission will study the proposal and recommend revised rates.
The government also agreed to consider several other demands, including Employees' State Insurance (ESI) coverage for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, and seriously consider the proposal for rest facilities for drivers at hotels and other locations.
Plus, there's a push to make sure two-wheeler taxis follow the rules with proper yellow number plates, all part of making things better for both drivers and commuters in Keralam.