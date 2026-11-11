Keralam government deal calls off strike, hikes fares January 2027

Unions want to bump up the minimum fare from ₹30 to ₹50, and a commission will study the proposal and recommend revised rates.

The government also agreed to consider several other demands, including Employees' State Insurance (ESI) coverage for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, and seriously consider the proposal for rest facilities for drivers at hotels and other locations.

Plus, there's a push to make sure two-wheeler taxis follow the rules with proper yellow number plates, all part of making things better for both drivers and commuters in Keralam.