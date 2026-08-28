Keralam launches 'Be a Malayali for a day' tourism initiative
India
Keralam just rolled out 'Be a Malayali for a Day,' an initiative that lets visitors dive into local life: think joining Onam celebrations, tasting traditional feasts, and catching colorful performances.
Tourism Minister P.C. Vishnunadh says it's all about showing the world what makes Keralam special beyond the usual sightseeing.
Keralam expands festivals, seeks tourism formalization
The campaign will add more festivals and cultural events to Keralam's tourism calendar.
Plus, the state is working on making tourism an official industry and spotlighting backwaters, culture, and Ayurveda, hoping to make Keralam even more of a global travel hotspot.