Kerala minister orders probe against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
What's the story
Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has ordered a Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) inquiry against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The probe is in connection with alleged irregularities in a road construction project in 2006, when Kumar was the secretary of the state public works department. The decision to order the inquiry was taken after legal advice and consultations with Chief Minister VD Satheesan.
Suicide note
Allegations of corruption and bribery
The allegations of corruption and bribery are linked to the upgradation of MC Road under the Kerala State Transport Project by the PATI-BEL consortium.
Kumar was then the Public Works Department (PWD) secretary supervising the project.
The allegations came to light after Malaysian civil engineer Lee See Been, who was associated with the project, died by suicide in Kuala Lumpur.
Project delays
Kumar named in suicide note
Chennithala said that Been wrote two suicide notes: one to his superior and another to his wife. Kumar was named in one of the notes, the minister said.
Congress leader Malayankeezhu Venugopal alleged there were repeated delays in the road modernization project, which led PATI-BEL to complain to the state government.
Probe stalled
Vigilance probe should be reopened now, says CPI(M) leader
A preliminary probe was ordered by the then Left Democratic Front (LDF) government under VS Achuthanandan in 2006. However, it ended as Kumar was transferred to Delhi on central deputation.
TM Thomas Isaac, a CPI(M) leader and finance minister during the 2006-11 LDF government, welcomed the new vigilance probe.
He said "the case files of the 2006 vigilance probe should be with the department" and must be examined now.
Campaign intensifies
Inquiry comes amid protests against Kumar
The inquiry against Kumar comes amid mounting allegations of unilateral decisions in the Election Commission.
Opposition parties and groups, including the Cockroach Janta Party, have held protests demanding his resignation.
Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram urged Chief Electoral Officers across states to clarify instructions received during the Special Intensive Revision exercise.
He said Maharashtra's and Karnataka's CEOs have spoken on the matter, while Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer has put in his papers for premature retirement.